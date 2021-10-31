Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $429.75 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,181 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Walmart worth $429,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,904,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.42 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $416.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.