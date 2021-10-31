Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 600,520 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600,520 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,674,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.59.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.