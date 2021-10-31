Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 7,197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $311,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $88,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.