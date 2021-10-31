Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. Immunome has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The firm has a market cap of $283.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.68.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunome news, Director Michael Rapp bought 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,965,325.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

