Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 197 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.33.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $697.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $698.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.