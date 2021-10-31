Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 20,227 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of GDDY opened at $69.17 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

