Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

NYSE TEL opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

