Capital International Ltd. CA Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $113.51 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.