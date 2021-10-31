Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 481 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,601.57 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,588.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,122.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

