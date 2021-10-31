Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 621 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $404.15 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $259.45 and a 52-week high of $407.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

