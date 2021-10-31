Capital International Sarl Buys 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,082,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,582,000 after buying an additional 57,115 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,819.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,588.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,601.57 and a 12 month high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,122.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.