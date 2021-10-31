Capital International Sarl Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 394.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

