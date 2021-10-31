Capital International Sarl Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,473 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $650.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

