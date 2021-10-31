Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $174,332,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.88 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

