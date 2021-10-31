Capital One Financial Comments on Matador Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

