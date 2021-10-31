Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $190.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.
Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
