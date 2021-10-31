Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $190.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

