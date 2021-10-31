Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPX. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX stock opened at C$40.65 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.08.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.