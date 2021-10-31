Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.76.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. Capri has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

