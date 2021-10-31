Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CSTR opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $486.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.