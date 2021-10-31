CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $136.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.79 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

