Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 0.9% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,420,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

