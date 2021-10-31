Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

