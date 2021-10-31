Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 3,955,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,950. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.