Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Cars.com stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

