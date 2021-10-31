Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Cars.com stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $897.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77 and a beta of 2.27.
In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.