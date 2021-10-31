Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

