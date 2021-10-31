Castlight Health (CSLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Castlight Health to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Castlight Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.030-$0.010 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect Castlight Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castlight Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Castlight Health worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

