Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Update

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:CHAA remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,704. Catcha Investment has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.
Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Catcha Investment Company Profile
Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.