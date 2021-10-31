Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Short Interest Update

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:CHAA remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,704. Catcha Investment has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHAA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $933,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 851,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 196,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Catcha Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Catcha Investment Company Profile

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

