Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.50. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 21,030 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.92.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.