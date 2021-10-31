Caxton Corp Purchases 1,228 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 74.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 0.6% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,616 shares of company stock valued at $146,650,524. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $303.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.50. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.