Caxton Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Caxton Corp reduced its stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,090 shares during the period. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SCOAU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

