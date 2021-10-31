CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.