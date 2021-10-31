CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $65,113,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.21 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

