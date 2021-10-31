CCUniverse Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $18,239.66 and $43.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003492 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001342 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

