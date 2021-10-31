CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.00.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,484. CDW has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.15 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,223 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.