CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.29 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

