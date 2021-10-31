Celo Dollar Market Cap Achieves $117.19 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $117.19 million and approximately $980,182.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00223172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 116,595,666 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

