Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

CNC stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

