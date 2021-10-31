Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE CEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.05. 7,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

