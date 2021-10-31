Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE CEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.05. 7,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
