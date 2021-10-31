Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $92.15 million and $1.62 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00229050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00096438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

