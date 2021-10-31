Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRNT stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $292.70 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.75. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

