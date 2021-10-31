Chai Trust Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

