Chain Guardians Reaches Market Cap of $56.67 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002627 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $56.67 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00225738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

