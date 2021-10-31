Chariot Oil & Gas’ (CHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on the stock.

LON CHAR opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.21. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.36 ($0.19). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.27.

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

