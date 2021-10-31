Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Robert Half International worth $71,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $113.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

