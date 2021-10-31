Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Silicon Laboratories worth $69,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,540,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after buying an additional 54,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $188.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $193.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.