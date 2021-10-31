Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,980,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,145 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $72,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $46,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after purchasing an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.