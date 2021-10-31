Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $80,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the first quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.05 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

