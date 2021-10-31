Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $75.40 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $75,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

DELL opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

