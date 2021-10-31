Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $82.14 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Mohawk Industries worth $82,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.42.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.