Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $82,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $177.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

